Austin Peay State University Announces 2026 Homecoming Parade, Opens Community Registration

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) invites community nonprofits, schools, and organizations to participate in its 2026 Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, at 11:00am. Registration is now open.

This cherished tradition celebrates Austin Peay State University, the Governors, and the vibrant spirit of the Clarksville community. Marching bands, athletic teams, student organizations, JROTC programs, dance teams, cheerleaders, nonprofits, and more are welcome to participate as walkers or by entering a float or vehicle.

APSU student organizations and campus departments will also host designated parade viewing locations along the route, giving participants an opportunity to showcase their school or organization and connect with the Austin Peay State University community and the greater Clarksville area.

Viewing parties and spectator locations can be found on the parade route map below.

Interested groups are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in this year’s parade here.

The parade will step off on College Street, which will be closed to traffic from 11:00am to noon to ensure a safe and festive environment for all participants and spectators.

For additional information, please contact Dr. Ashley Kautz at kautza@apsu.edu or 931.221.7431.