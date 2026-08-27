Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Golf Club Lane Water Outage, Road Closure for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Golf Club Lane, from Crossland Avenue to Kendrick Street on Monday, August 31st, 2026, at 8:00am for fire hydrant replacement. Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

Golf Club Lane will be closed from Crossland Avenue to Hayden Drive during the work. Traffic will be detoured to Robert S. Brown Drive and Crossland Avenue. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The fire hydrant replacement will be finished, water service restored, and road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.