Clarksville Police Captain Benjamin Blackmon Graduates From Northwestern Leadership Program

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Benjamin Blackmon from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, Class #643.

Captain Blackmon completed the 10-week program, held at Belmont University in Nashville from May 26th through August 7th, 2026.

The program provides advanced leadership and management training for law enforcement professionals, with coursework focused on topics such as leadership, human resources, organizational behavior, planning and policy development, budgeting, and resource allocation.

Throughout the program, Captain Blackmon was challenged through exams, projects, presentations, and other coursework designed to strengthen his knowledge and leadership skills.

Please join us in congratulating Captain Blackmon on this accomplishment and his continued commitment to professional growth and leadership within the Clarksville Police Department.