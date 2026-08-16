APSU Athletics Launches New-and-Improved Lets Go Peay Mobile App

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics and SIDEARM Sports, the industry-leading digital platform provider in college athletics, have announced a new-and-improved Lets Go Peay mobile application.

With new content modules and an updated design, the refreshed Lets Go Peay app will elevate the engagement between Governor fans and their favorite Austin Peay teams and players through a modern, flexible and streamlined user experience.

“We’re excited to share our refreshed app with Governors Nation and give our fans an easier way to stay connected with Austin Peay State University Athletics,” said director of marketing Nathaniel Gomez. “Whether they’re looking for tickets, upcoming events, special offerings or the latest Govs content, the new app puts it all right at their fingertips. Fans can also enroll in LET’S GO PEAY Rewards, giving them another way to show their Govs pride, earn points and see who truly is our No. 1 fan.”

The following updates to the Lets Go Peay app provide fans enhanced access to the latest news, videos, photo galleries and promotions, highlighting the content that matters most all in the palm of their hand:

Ticketing integration

The new Lets Go Peay app is home to all season and single-game ticketing needs, making access to your account simple and direct, all under one login.

An easier path to discovering the latest content

Fans can quickly find live/upcoming games and storytelling content without deep searches, making it simple to engage with what matters most.

More ways to engage

Fans have multiple ways to discover content through modular sections, making it easy and fun to explore the app.

Stay in touch and up-to-date with events and offerings

Featured offerings and experiences will now be easily discoverable, with high-visibility promotional content fans can join in on their favorite team’s most memorable moments.

“The Lets Go Peay mobile app is a game-changer for interacting with our fans and expanding our digital footprint,” said Austin Peay State University Assistant Athletic Director for Communications and External Relations Colby Wilson. “In the past, our app has been an underutilized driver of content and engagement, but I’m confident this update will bring our fans closer to the action than ever before.”

In addition to the new look and experience, the Lets Go Peay app will now be a one-stop shop for fans to view rosters, schedules and content for every Austin Peay team, access their ticket account, display stats and broadcasts and shop the Govs Gear store.