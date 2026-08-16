Clarksville Obituary: James “Landon” Harvey

Clarksville, TN – James “Landon” Harvey, age 81 of McEwen, TN, passed away Friday, August 14th, 2026 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00am Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 at Harvey Cemetery with Pastor Terry Mathis officiating.
Landon entered this life on October 8th, 1944 in Erin, TN, son to the late Charles and Bessie Harvey. As a lifelong resident of Houston County, Landon retired after a fruitful career from Southern Gage where he worked many years as a machinist. In his retirement, Landon enjoyed farming and watching his granddaughter, Ansley play softball. Family meant everything to him; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Landon was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Ann Harvey; brothers, Thurston Harvey, Dewayne Harvey, and Bell Harvey.
Landon leaves behind his loving son, Brad (Jennifer) Harvey, granddaughter, Ansley Harvey; and brother, J.D. Harvey.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com