Easy Meatball Muffins Deliver Big Flavor in Every Bite

Clarksville, TN – Turn classic comfort food into a fun, family-friendly favorite with these Savory Meatball Muffins. These individual meatloaf-style muffins are tender, cheesy, and packed with savory flavor, while their perfectly portioned shape makes them especially appealing to kids.

For an extra-special presentation, top each warm muffin with a scoop of creamy mashed potatoes to create a delicious “meatloaf cupcake.” Easy to prepare and wonderfully comforting, they make a satisfying weeknight dinner the whole family can enjoy.

Savory Meatball Muffins

Ingredients

1 large egg

1/2 cup milk (non-fat)

1 pound ground beef (lean)

3 tablespoons onion (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cheese (any variety, grated)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 °F.

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

Spoon mixture and divide evenly into 12 greased muffin cups.

Bake for 1 hour, or until the temperature in the center of the meatloaf is 160 °F.

Cool slightly before removing from muffin cups.

Notes

Combine meatloaf ingredients until well mixed, but don’t overmix; overmixing can make a meatloaf tough.

Safety Tip: Cook your meatloaves to 160 °F. Use a meat thermometer to test the temperature. You will know that your loaves are fully and safely cooked, without being dried out by overheating.

Yield: 6 servings