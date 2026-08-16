Easy Meatball Muffins Deliver Big Flavor in Every Bite

Clarksville, TN – Turn classic comfort food into a fun, family-friendly favorite with these Savory Meatball Muffins. These individual meatloaf-style muffins are tender, cheesy, and packed with savory flavor, while their perfectly portioned shape makes them especially appealing to kids.
For an extra-special presentation, top each warm muffin with a scoop of creamy mashed potatoes to create a delicious “meatloaf cupcake.” Easy to prepare and wonderfully comforting, they make a satisfying weeknight dinner the whole family can enjoy.
Savory Meatball Muffins
Ingredients
1 large egg
1/2 cup milk (non-fat)
1 pound ground beef (lean)
3 tablespoons onion (chopped)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cheese (any variety, grated)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 °F.
Combine all ingredients and mix well.
Spoon mixture and divide evenly into 12 greased muffin cups.
Bake for 1 hour, or until the temperature in the center of the meatloaf is 160 °F.
Cool slightly before removing from muffin cups.
Notes
Combine meatloaf ingredients until well mixed, but don’t overmix; overmixing can make a meatloaf tough.
Safety Tip: Cook your meatloaves to 160 °F. Use a meat thermometer to test the temperature. You will know that your loaves are fully and safely cooked, without being dried out by overheating.
Yield: 6 servings