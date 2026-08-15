Khairos Coffee Co. Brings Specialty Coffee and Community to Exit 1 With New Trenton Road Location

Clarksville, TN – Coffee lovers in the Exit 1 area will soon have a new neighborhood destination for specialty drinks, conversation and community as Khairos Coffee Co. opens the doors to its newest Clarksville location on Trenton Road Monday, August 17th, 2026.

The new location, at 3862 Trenton Road, will welcome customers beginning at 6:00am and remain open until 4:00pm. The opening gives residents in the rapidly growing Exit 1 area a closer opportunity to enjoy the coffee, atmosphere and community-focused experience that have helped make Khairos a popular local coffee destination.

Owners Hung and Aeilene Phan are celebrating the expansion as an exciting new chapter for the coffee company and the community that has supported it.

“Khairos is officially coming to Exit 1. We’re working hard behind the scenes to have our doors open this Monday. Seeing this dream grow has filled our hearts with so much gratitude. And we couldn’t have done it without this incredible community. Our new Exit 1 crew is ready to welcome you with the exact same warmth, kindness, and energy you’ve always loved from our team. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting us and believing in what we do. We can’t wait to serve you in a whole new space!”

A New Neighborhood Coffee Destination

Khairos gave the community an early taste of the new location during a soft opening Saturday, August 15th, from 8:00am to 2:00pm. Those who attended quickly took to social media and other conversations to rave about the coffee and express excitement about having a Khairos location in their neighborhood.

The new Trenton Road shop is designed to bring that same welcoming Khairos experience to Exit 1, where customers can grab a drink on the way to work, meet up with friends, settle in for conversation or simply enjoy a quiet cup of coffee.

Khairos describes itself as a cozy retreat built around laughter, conversation, and specialty coffee. The company has also made community a major part of its identity, with a focus on community-crafted menu items, local artisan partnerships, collaborations, business education, small business incubator programs, local music, featured vendors, and themed community nights.

That philosophy is reflected in the atmosphere Khairos has created, where the coffee is only part of the experience. The company strives to provide a place where friends, families, neighbors, and even strangers can connect over a good drink.

Something for Every Coffee Lover

The menu offers plenty of choices, whether a customer prefers espresso-forward drinks, something sweet and indulgent, a refreshing non-coffee beverage or a chance to sample several flavors.

For those who appreciate the bold character of espresso, the Doppio features two shots of espresso, while the Cortado pairs espresso with steamed milk for a smoother, balanced drink that lets the coffee remain front and center.

Those looking for something richer can turn to blended favorites such as the Mocha or Java Chip, while the Spiced Chai offers a warm combination of spice and sweetness.

Khairos also offers teas, lemonades, energy seltzers, and Italian sodas, giving non-coffee drinkers plenty of reasons to stop by.

For anyone who has trouble choosing just one drink, Coffee Flights offer the opportunity to sample multiple coffee creations in a single visit.

Seasonal selections add another layer of variety, including creative combinations such as the Glen Codo, featuring coconut, hazelnut and chocolate; the Sea Shore, combining white mocha and toffee crunch; and The Local, which blends vanilla, lavender and honey.

The Local in particular offers a distinctly sweet and floral profile, with lavender and honey complementing the familiar warmth of vanilla. The Glen Codo leans into dessert-like flavors, pairing tropical coconut with nutty hazelnut and chocolate, while the Sea Shore brings together creamy white mocha and the rich sweetness of toffee crunch.

More Than a Coffee Shop

Khairos’ approach goes beyond simply serving coffee. The company says its goal is to create a creative hub and community living room where people can gather, connect and enjoy quality drinks in a welcoming environment. Its existing location has also served as a space for community events, local artisan partnerships and small-business initiatives.

The Trenton Road opening gives that community-focused vision a new home and brings the Khairos experience to another part of Clarksville.

For residents near Exit 1, Monday’s opening could make finding a specialty coffee, catching up with friends or discovering a new favorite drink a little closer to home.

Khairos Coffee Co.’s new location is located at 3862 Trenton Road in Clarksville, Tennessee, near Exit 1. The new location opens Monday, August 17th, with hours from 6:00am to 4:00pm.

About Khairos Coffee Co.

Khairos Coffee Co. is a Clarksville coffee house and community-focused business built around specialty coffee, connection, and creativity. The company began after the Phan family moved to Clarksville and grew from a mobile coffee cart into a coffee house focused on specialty drinks, community events, local partnerships, and creating a welcoming gathering place.

Visit the official Khairos Coffee Co. website