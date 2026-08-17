Tween Events This Week and Beyond at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has a packed slate of free programs lined up for tweens this fall, from scratch art and book tastings to a Halloween breakout box and an after-hours lock-in, with events running from Monday, August 17th through Monday, October 12th at both the Main Library and the North Branch.

All programs are free. The Tween Lock In requires advance registration, and space is limited.

Tween Scene: Scratch Art!

Monday, August 17th, 5:00pm–6:00pm

Main Library

Tweens can use special tools to scratch designs, patterns and pictures into colorful scratch art paper. No artistic experience is needed, and all supplies are provided.

North Branch Tween Scene: Scratch Art!

Monday, August 24th, 5:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

The scratch art program comes to the North Branch, where tweens can etch their own designs into colorful art paper. All materials are supplied.

North Branch Tween Scene: Book Tasting!

Monday, September 14th, 5:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Tweens can discover new reads in a fast-paced Speed Book Tasting, browsing a variety of titles and sampling different genres to find their next favorite story, all without the pressure of choosing just one.

Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Monday, September 21st, 5:00pm–6:00pm

Large Meeting Room

Tweens are invited to a hands-on craft program to create their own Positive Pins using clothespins, paint pens, beads and more. All materials are provided.

North Branch Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Monday, September 28th, 5:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

The Positive Pins craft heads to the North Branch, where tweens can decorate their own pins with paint pens, beads and other embellishments. All materials are provided.

Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Monday, October 5th, 5:00pm–6:00pm

Large Meeting Room

Tweens will work together in an escape-room-style game, solving creep-tacular challenges as a team in this seasonal Halloween program.

Tween Lock In

Saturday, October 10th, 6:00pm–10:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Tweens are invited to a lock-in to kick off Fall Break, with games, dancing, food and plenty of laughter. The event is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited, and registration opens September 27th.

Participants must arrive by 5:45pm. The library closes to the public and doors lock at 6:00pm, with no late admittance for the safety of staff and attendees. Pickup is set for 9:50pm. Parents and guardians who need to reach staff during the lock-in can call Christina at 319.551.4350.

The event involves games and physical activities, and attendees are asked to inform staff of any food allergies or health concerns.

North Branch Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Monday, October 12th, 5:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

The Halloween breakout box comes to the North Branch, where tweens will team up to complete the creep-tacular challenges in an escape-room-style game.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, and the North Branch is at 435 Jordan Road, Clarksville. For more information, call 931.648.8826.