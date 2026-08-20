Austin Peay State University Athletics Announces Govs Fest 2026 at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – It’s time for the fifth-annual Govs Fest! Get ready for a fun-filled evening as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department hosts Govs Fest, presented by Fortera Credit Union and Shelby’s Trio on August 21st, 2026, from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Maynard Family Field at Fortera Stadium.

Bring the whole family for a night of free fun with Clarksville’s Hometown Team as we kick off the 2026 fall athletic season! Govs Fest will have something for everyone, including face painting, swinging rides, and a bungee trampoline.

Highlights of the evening include an autograph session with Austin Peay State University student-athletes and coaches on limited-edition posters.

In addition to complimentary beer and free samples of Leatherwood Distillery’s spirits for all fans who are 21 and older, there will be a lineup of local food trucks in Fortera Stadium from which to purchase food and drinks, with over 25 vendors and partners of Austin Peay State University athletics scheduled to be in attendance.

And, if you haven’t already, don’t miss the chance to secure your seat for the 2026 football season with season and single-game tickets on sale during Govs Fest.

Parking for Govs Fest is free in Lots 6, 7A, and 7B around Fortera Stadium! And don’t forget to RSVP HERE or at the link above to let us know you’ll be there!

All are invited to come and celebrate with us as we kick off another exciting season of Austin Peay State University athletics!

RSVP Today!