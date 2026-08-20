Bomb Threat at Planet Fitness on Fort Campbell Boulevard Determined Not to Be Viable

Clarksville, TN — A bomb threat reported Thursday afternoon at Planet Fitness on Fort Campbell Boulevard appears to have not been a viable threat after no explosive device was discovered, according to an update from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

The initial threat was reported after an individual messaged an employee at the Planet Fitness regarding a bomb threat. The call was received by 911 at approximately 2:11pm.

Clarksville Police, Clarksville Fire Rescue, EMS, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad/EOD responded to the business and established operations around the area while authorities investigated the report.

Following the response and search of the facility, no explosive device was discovered.

Managers at the Fort Campbell Boulevard Planet Fitness have since made the decision to reopen the business and resume normal operations. CPD clarified that the department does not dictate when a business should close, evacuate, or reoccupy a location. Those decisions are made solely by the management of the individual business.

According to CPD, the incident appears not to have been a viable threat, but the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to follow up on possible leads.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident or who may have additional video footage to contact CPD Sergeant Gilboy at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward can contact the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or submit a tip online through P3tips.com/591.

CPD said there is no additional information available for release at this time.