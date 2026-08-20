Clarksville Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Planet Fitness on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) a bomb threat was reported at Planet Fitness on Fort Campbell Boulevard after an individual messaged an employee regarding a threat. The call came in to 911 at approx 2:11pm.

Clarksville Police, Fire Rescue, EMS, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad/EOD responded and established operations around the business. At this time an explosive device has not been located.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area until this situation can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.