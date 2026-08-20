Altra Federal Credit Union to Host Free Teens and Money Webinar August 25th

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a Teens and Money Webinar, on a Teen Guide to Growing Your Money on Tuesday, August 25th, 2026, from 6:00pm-7:00pm. This event is FREE and for ages 13-17.

This interactive webinar for teens will explore spending plans, savings strategies, investing basics, and the power of compound interest while learning how small choices today can make a big difference over time. Everyone who attends the entire session will be entered to win a $50.00 Amazon gift card.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary. If you are interested in attending, register online at www.altra.org or directly at https://tinyurl.com/ms5zstcz

“The best time to start building wealth is before you think you’re ready and while time is on your side. Small habits today can create opportunities your future self will thank you for” said Tony Beyer, Financial Wellness Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years, that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $3.21 billion in assets and more than 161,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services, and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org.