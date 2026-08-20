Clarksville Obituary: Sharon Ann Porter

Clarksville, TN – Sharon Ann Porter, passed away on August 17th, 2026. She was born April 17th, 1943 in Clarksville to the late Ben David Welch and Lena Mai Albright Welch. Ann married Edward Lucian Porter and they raised four children, Joy, Lori, Scott, and Kevin.

Throughout her 83 years, Ann lived a life marked by care, dedication, and quiet strength, touching the hearts of those around her in enduring ways.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters Joy Wilson and Lori Foulks, and her son, Kevin Porter. Her children remember her as a guiding light in their lives, always ready with gentle wisdom and an open heart. Ann’s bond with her family was deep and enduring.

She also leaves behind her brother, David Welch (Bonnie), five grandchildren, Ben Karns (Jennifer), Kacey Bunger (Joshua), Aaron Porter, Alissa Foulks, and Raegan Foulks; and six great grandchildren, Abigail Karns, Olivia Karns, Noah Porter, Jacoby Porter, Everett Bunger, and Hudson Bunger who shared many cherished memories and moments with her throughout the years.

Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Lucian Porter, her son, Scott Edward Porter, her parents, Ben David Welch and Lena Mai Albright Welch; and two brothers, Phillip Welch and Mark Welch. The love Ann held for those who went before her remained steadfast throughout her life.

In her professional life, Ann dedicated her time caring for children in her home. Her nurturing spirit and kindness made her a cherished caregiver and school bus driver to many children and families in her community. She found joy and fulfillment in offering a warm, safe environment where children flourished under her attentive care.

While Sango remained her home, as a travel agent Ann was able to explore every corner of the globe. From across Europe to the Caribbean and Canada. From Russia to Africa, she took joy in experiencing different cultures in foreign lands but her heart never left Tennessee.

As per Ann’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. She will be remembered fondly by her family and all those whose lives she touched through her gentle presence and devoted care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Clarksville Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A special thank you to the staff at Walking Horse Meadows Assisted Living and Gentiva Hospice for their care and compassion for our most precious mother.