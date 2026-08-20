Clarksville Obituary: Junior “Lee” Godfrey

Clarksville, TN – Junior “Lee” Godfrey, 74, of Dover, TN passed away on August 17th, 2026. He was born on December 17th, 1951 in Shelby, NC to Blaine and Lillie Godfrey.

Lee was a devout Christian, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very social and enjoyed being around others and never met a stranger. He had a way of making people feel welcomed. He was especially proud of his role as “PawPaw,” a title he cherished. Lee enjoyed catfishing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Jackson Branch. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Linda Godfrey, whom he often said he wished he could have had even more time with; children, Gabbie Street, Eric (Michelle) Owen- Godfrey, Jessica Tanner, Margaret Anderson, and Angela (Jack) Gardner; his grandchildren, Shawn (Melody) Street, Lorelei (Jacob) McKinney, Eric Owen, Jr., Isaac Owen, Ethan Tanner, Jacoby Porter, Sean Anderson, and Bailee (Jackson McBride) Gardner; great-grandchildren, Marshall Branch and soon-to-be Mason Street, siblings, Sammy (Gail) Godfrey, Howard (Sharon) Tucker, and Melvin (Glenda) Tucker, and many other loving family members.

Please visit Lee’s online guestbook at www.sykesfunealhome.com and share a memory with his family.