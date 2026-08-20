Clarksville Obituary: Junior “Lee” Godfrey

Clarksville, TN – Junior “Lee” Godfrey, 74, of Dover, TN passed away on August 17th, 2026. He was born on December 17th, 1951 in Shelby, NC to Blaine and Lillie Godfrey.
Lee was a devout Christian, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very social and enjoyed being around others and never met a stranger. He had a way of making people feel welcomed. He was especially proud of his role as “PawPaw,” a title he cherished. Lee enjoyed catfishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Jackson Branch. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Linda Godfrey, whom he often said he wished he could have had even more time with; children, Gabbie Street, Eric (Michelle) Owen- Godfrey, Jessica Tanner, Margaret Anderson, and Angela (Jack) Gardner; his grandchildren, Shawn (Melody) Street, Lorelei (Jacob) McKinney, Eric Owen, Jr., Isaac Owen, Ethan Tanner, Jacoby Porter, Sean Anderson, and Bailee (Jackson McBride) Gardner; great-grandchildren, Marshall Branch and soon-to-be Mason Street, siblings, Sammy (Gail) Godfrey, Howard (Sharon) Tucker, and Melvin (Glenda) Tucker, and many other loving family members.
Please visit Lee’s online guestbook at www.sykesfunealhome.com and share a memory with his family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com