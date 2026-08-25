Fort Campbell to Host Annual Retiree Appreciation Day September 19th

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Directorate of Human Resources hosts annual Retiree Appreciation Day on September 19th at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Avenue.

The event takes place from 10:00am to 2:00pm and keeps retired service members, and their Families informed about the changes to their benefits and privileges. All military retirees are encouraged to participate, including those who were medically retired or who served in other military branches.

“Retiree Appreciation Day is our opportunity to pause and recognize the generations of Soldiers and military families who came before us,” said Doug Englen, Chairman of the Fort Campbell Retiree Council. “We owe them more than a thank you. We owe them our commitment to ensure that the Army never forgets the sacrifices they and their families made to protect our nation.”

Doors open at 9:00am for the opening ceremony at 10:00am with featured speaker retired Sergeant Major of the Army Micheal Grinston, current Army Emergency Relief Chief Executive Officer.

Dozens of agencies and vendors will be available to provide information and services during the installation’s annual event including the on-site health fair, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems, Kentucky and Tennessee Veterans Affairs Commissioners, and more. The ID card section will be open, there will be assistance with obtaining DD Form 214s, legal services will be available to offer information and guidance for the preparation of wills and powers of attorney. There will also be static displays showcasing some of the Army’s current equipment and technology.

“Retiree Appreciation Day is an event we look forward to each year, and it’s our way of saying Thank You to each of our area retirees,” said Mindi Kindle, Chief of the Military Personnel Division, which hosts the event.

For information about resources and services available from the Retirement Services Office, visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/rso, call 270.798.3310, or email campbellrso@army.mil.