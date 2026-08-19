Customs House Museum Announces Annual Museum Marksman Challenge September 11th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will host its annual fall fundraiser, The Museum Marksman Challenge, on September 11th, 2026, at Cross Creek Clays in Palmyra, Tennessee.

This annual event brings together sporting clay enthusiasts, Museum supporters, and community members for a day of friendly competition and fundraising in support of the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

“The Marksman Challenge is another example of the Museum’s expanding outreach to involve our community,” says Larry Richardson, former Museum Board Chairman and a sporting clays shooter. “Sporting clays is a popular sport nationwide, and the venue at Cross Creeks in Palmyra is one of the top courses in the country, according to the shooters that I know,” he points out. “Everyone can participate, in fact, the high school-age contestants are often the top scorers!”

Check-in and registration will begin at 8:00am. Breakfast will be available on site. The sporting clays competition will begin at 9:00am and it will be followed by lunch provided by Mission BBQ.

Awards and prizes will be presented following the competition.

Participants may register as a four-person team ($500.00) or as an individual shooter ($125.00).

Both experienced sporting clays participants and those who are looking for an enjoyable day supporting the museum are encouraged to participate.

The event will be held at Cross Creek Clays, 3975 Jarman Hollow Road in Palmyra, Tenn.

The Museum Marksman Challenge is scheduled to take place from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

To register your team or as an individual shooter, visit our museum’s event page here. Participants may also contact Channing Grimes at 931.648.5780, ext. 2037 or channing@customshousemuseum.org for registration assistance or additional information.

Proceeds from the Museum Marksman Challenge fundraiser will support the museum’s mission and programs helping preserve and share the history, art and culture of the region for current and future generations.

Event Details

Location: 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Cross Creek Clays in Palmyra, TN, 37142

When: Friday, September 11th, 2026

Check in & Breakfast: 8:00am

Competition: starts at 9:00am

Lunch: Mission BBQ

Registration: www.customshousemuseum.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/customshousemuseum/eventRegistration.jsp?