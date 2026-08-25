Clarksville Police Department Welcomes Six New Officers to the Force

Clarksville, TN – Yesterday, Monday, August 24th, 2026, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine proudly welcomed six new officers to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) family.

Five of the recruits will attend Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA) in October 2026. Officer Preski, who is already a pre-certified officer, will attend the transition course at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in September 2026.

Until then, they will participate in CPD’s comprehensive In-House training program, led by the department’s Training Division.