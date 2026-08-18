Fortera Credit Union Named to 2026 PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Clarksville, TN – Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have honored Fortera Credit Union as one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies that Care. This is Fortera’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 52. Earning a spot means that Fortera has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The PEOPLE Companies that Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees in the U.S. Of those surveys, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for this year’s list, and these rankings are based on that feedback.

Companies also submit essays that are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

“Fortera is filled with people who care so deeply about our mission, our members and each other,” said President and CEO Jennifer Ventimiglia. “Our people are what makes this place special and different. They are the reason Fortera is the kind of place where people want to build a career, grow and stay.”

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to care for employees, families, and the communities where they operate.

“Employees are under immense pressure, and the best workplaces are finding ways to support them in the ways they need,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees feel that sense of care, they do incredible things — delivering the crucial results that grow businesses and build new markets.”

“We’re proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change. Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE’s longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact,” said Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE Editor in Chief.

Fortera has been certified as a Great Place To Work® four years in a row.

About Fortera Credit Union

Established in 1954, Fortera Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative with over 83,000 members and $900 million in assets. Headquartered in Clarksville, Tennessee, the Credit Union now serves members worldwide and within their primary service regions in Tennessee and Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.forteracu.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations.

Of those, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.