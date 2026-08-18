Clarksville Obituary: Lucille Jones,

Clarksville, TN – Lucille Jones, a cherished member of her family and community, passed away on August 13th, 2026, at the age of 89. Her life was one to be remembered and celebrated by the family, friends, and loved ones whose lives she touched throughout the years.

Those who knew Lucille will have an opportunity to come together, share memories, offer comfort to one another, and celebrate the life she lived.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2st1, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.

[470cneter]

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, beginning at 11:00am at Greater St James Baptist Church, located at 865 Gracey Avenue in Clarksville.

As family and friends gather to honor Lucille, the service will provide a time to reflect on the memories she created, the relationships she treasured, and the lasting impact she made on those around her.

Visitation

Friday, August 21st, 2026

12:00pm–7:00pm

Foston Funeral

816 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN

Celebration of Life

Saturday, August 22nd, 2026

11:00am

Greater St James Baptist Church

865 Gracey Avenue

Clarksville, TN

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.