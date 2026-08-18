Clarksville Obituary: Lucille Jones,

Clarksville, TN – Lucille Jones, a cherished member of her family and community, passed away on August 13th, 2026, at the age of 89. Her life was one to be remembered and celebrated by the family, friends, and loved ones whose lives she touched throughout the years.
Those who knew Lucille will have an opportunity to come together, share memories, offer comfort to one another, and celebrate the life she lived.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2st1, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.
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A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, beginning at 11:00am at Greater St James Baptist Church, located at 865 Gracey Avenue in Clarksville.
As family and friends gather to honor Lucille, the service will provide a time to reflect on the memories she created, the relationships she treasured, and the lasting impact she made on those around her.
Visitation
Friday, August 21st, 2026
12:00pm–7:00pm
Foston Funeral
816 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 22nd, 2026
11:00am
Greater St James Baptist Church
865 Gracey Avenue
Clarksville, TN
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com