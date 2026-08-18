Nashville Sounds Suffer Heartbreaking 8-7 Walk-Off Loss to Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds suffered an 8-7 walk-off loss in Norfolk on Tuesday night to open a 12-game road trip. The Sounds tied the game with a ninth inning run but saw the Tides answer with the game-winner in the bottom of inning as Nashville was handed their eighth walk-off loss of the season.

Sounds starter Colton Gordon saw Norfolk take a 4-0 lead after two innings and before the Sounds could even get a baserunner aboard off Norfolk starter Nestor German. Gordon loaded the bases in the bottom of the first off a walk, single, and hit batter with the first run of the game scoring via a sacrifice fly.

The Tides leadoff batter in the bottom of the second singled his way aboard and advanced into scoring position on a throwing error by Brock Wilken. Gordon battled back to retire each of the next two but a two-out bunt single RBI scored Luis Vazquez from second on the play. Rece Hinds proceeded to make it a 4-0 game with a two-run home run to right field. Gordon finished his night after 4.0 IP with four runs allowed on four hits, and struck out three with a pair of walks.

Luis Matos served as the first baserunner of the game for Nashville after he led off the top of the third with a single. He was followed aboard by Ethan Murray who drew a walk and Freddy Zamora who also singled in his return to the Nashville lineup to load the bases.

Tyler Black cleared them with his second grand slam of the season and third of his career to even the score at 4-4. Nashville took their first lead of the game in the fifth after Jeferson Quero doubled home Bo Naylor with a two-out RBI. Wilken made it a two-run Nashville advantage with his 13th home run of the season to begin the top of the sixth.

After two scoreless innings in relief for Carlos Rodriguez, Brett Wichrowski took over on the mound for Nashville in the bottom of the seventh. Three straight one-out hits brought the Tides within a run after Heston Kjerstad doubled home a run and pushed the tying run to third.

Wichrowski induced a ground ball to Murray who went home on the play to try and nab Hinds on a play at the plate. The tag by Naylor was late as Hinds scored with Kjerstad also able to score standing up on the play as the ball rolled away from Naylor towards the Norfolk dugout.

In the top of the ninth with Nashville down a run, Zamora walked and stole second. Naylor added his lone hit of the night to score Zamora and tie the game at 7-7. It was the fourth straight game with a RBI for Naylor who has recorded eight total over his last four games played. Back-to-back flyouts from the heart of the Sounds batting order sent the game to the bottom of the ninth.

Garrett Stallings was back on the mound after relieving Wihcrowski in the bottom of the seventh and stranding a two-out triple in the eighth. Hinds and Kjerstad each tallied their third hit of the night with singles to begin the inning with a wild pitch pushing both up an extra base and left Hinds standing on third as the potential winning run. A walk issued by Stallings loaded the bases for Jose Barrero who hit a ball deep enough to left field to allow Hinds to dash home for a third time and the walk-off win.

The Sounds and Tides will continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm. LHP Thomas Pannone (4-1, 4.09 ERA) will get the start for Nashville in game two of the series.