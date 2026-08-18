HomeArts/LeisureTWRA Announces Leftover 2026 WMA Big Game Hunt Permits for Tennessee Hunters
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TWRA Announces Leftover 2026 WMA Big Game Hunt Permits for Tennessee Hunters

News Staff
By News Staff
Hunting

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is announcing that leftover permits will be available for the 2026 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) big game fall quota hunts and season-long waterfowl blind permits.

Leftover WMA big game permits will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, August 19th at 8:00am CT.

These can be purchased online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, on the TWRA Mobile App, or at any TWRA license agent.

Leftover WMA Permits

Location                                 Device Type               Dates               Total Available     

Catoosa WMA-Genesis             Muzzleloader               Oct. 29-31                   100

1 antlered deer

Cheatham WMA                      Muzzleloader               Nov. 6-8                        79

2 deer, 1 antlered, 1 antlerless

Cheatham WMA                     Gun                             Nov. 21-28                   125

2 deer, 1 antlered, 1 antlerless

Prentice Cooper State Forest  Archery                       Sept. 19-21                     27

2 deer, no more than 1 antlered (bonus)

The season-long waterfowl blind permits can be obtained by visiting one of the following draw sites: the TWRA Region I office in Jackson for Camden and Reelfoot, and the TWRA Region II office in Nashville for Old Hickory Units. The draw will be held at 9 :00am on Monday, August 24th.

Leftover Season-Long Waterfoul Blind Permits

Location                                 Sites

Camden Unit 1                        119

Old Hickory Unit 1                 49, 89, 92, 104, 77

Old Hickory Unit 2                 9

Reelfoot                                  RD74                         

About the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

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