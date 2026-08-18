TWRA Announces Leftover 2026 WMA Big Game Hunt Permits for Tennessee Hunters

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is announcing that leftover permits will be available for the 2026 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) big game fall quota hunts and season-long waterfowl blind permits.

Leftover WMA big game permits will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, August 19th at 8:00am CT.

These can be purchased online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, on the TWRA Mobile App, or at any TWRA license agent.

Leftover WMA Permits

Location Device Type Dates Total Available

Catoosa WMA-Genesis Muzzleloader Oct. 29-31 100

1 antlered deer

Cheatham WMA Muzzleloader Nov. 6-8 79

2 deer, 1 antlered, 1 antlerless

Cheatham WMA Gun Nov. 21-28 125

2 deer, 1 antlered, 1 antlerless

Prentice Cooper State Forest Archery Sept. 19-21 27

2 deer, no more than 1 antlered (bonus)

The season-long waterfowl blind permits can be obtained by visiting one of the following draw sites: the TWRA Region I office in Jackson for Camden and Reelfoot, and the TWRA Region II office in Nashville for Old Hickory Units. The draw will be held at 9 :00am on Monday, August 24th.

Leftover Season-Long Waterfoul Blind Permits

Location Sites

Camden Unit 1 119

Old Hickory Unit 1 49, 89, 92, 104, 77

Old Hickory Unit 2 9

Reelfoot RD74

About the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.