Customs House Museum Celebrates National Crayon Collection Month With Colorful Storytime and Craft

Clarksville, TN – Young artists and their families are invited to add a splash of color to their week when the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center hosts Storytime & Craft: National Crayon Collection Month on Thursday, August 20th, 2026.

The colorful event begins at 10:30am and welcomes children of all ages when accompanied by an adult. Families can celebrate the creativity and fun of crayons through a combination of storytelling and hands-on crafting designed to encourage imagination and artistic expression.

During the program, children will gather for a special storytime featuring books all about crayons before putting their own creativity to work. The craft portion of the event will invite participants to create colorful, color-matching “crazy doodles,” giving young artists a chance to experiment with colors and create something uniquely their own.

The program offers an engaging way for families to spend time together while introducing children to the museum in a fun, interactive setting. From listening to colorful stories to creating their own artwork, participants will have plenty of opportunities to explore their imagination.

Storytime & Craft: National Crayon Collection Month is free for Customs House Museum members or included with paid museum admission. The event is open to all ages, provided children attend with an adult.

Parents and guardians are expected to participate in the activity and supervise their children throughout the program.

Families looking for a creative way to celebrate National Crayon Collection Month can join the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Thursday, August 20th, at 10:30am for stories, crafts, colorful doodles, and plenty of family-friendly fun.