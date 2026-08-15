Clarksville Obituary: Ida Bell

Clarksville, TN – Ida Bell, a longtime member of the Clarksville community, passed away on August 8th, 2026, at the age of 92. She was born on January 3rd, 1934.

Ida’s life spanned more than nine decades, leaving behind years of memories and moments shared with family, friends, and those who knew and loved her. Her passing marks the loss of a cherished member of her family and community.

Family and friends will have an opportunity to pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, August 18th, at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm until 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

A funeral service honoring Ida’s life will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, August 19th, at Foston Funeral.

The family welcomes loved ones, friends, and members of the community to join them in remembering Ida Bell and celebrating her life during the visitation and funeral service.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.