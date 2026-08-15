TDOT Reports Week of Road Construction and Maintenance Across Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas Starting August 16th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is reporting a busy week of construction, maintenance, and utility activity across Montgomery County and several surrounding counties beginning Sunday, August 16th, and continuing through Saturday, August 22nd.

Motorists should expect flagging operations, single- and multiple-lane restrictions, overnight paving, resurfacing, bridge work, utility installations, and other activities, with several projects occurring along heavily traveled routes including I-24, I-40, I-65, and State Routes 12, 13, 76, and 236.

Montgomery County

On SR-12 between mile markers 8.46 and 12.68, crews will conduct roadway crack sealing with flagging operations in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Wednesday, August 19th.

The same SR-12 crack-sealing operation, with flagging in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm, will continue Thursday, August 20th.

Roadway crack sealing on SR-12 between mile markers 8.46 and 12.68 will continue Friday, August 21st, with flagging operations in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On SR-12 between mile markers 23.45 and 22.97, crews will perform underground boring for fiber installation in the shoulders of both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th.

The SR-12 underground fiber installation will continue Tuesday, August 18th, with work taking place in the shoulders of both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Wednesday, August 19th, underground boring for fiber installation will continue along SR-12 between mile markers 22 and 23, with shoulder work occurring in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The same SR-12 fiber installation work will continue Thursday, August 20th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm in the shoulders of both directions.

Friday, August 21st, crews will continue underground boring for fiber installation along SR-12 between mile markers 22 and 23, with work scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

A 24/7 single-lane restriction will be in place on SR-13 between mile markers 25.67 and 25.96 on Sunday, August 16th, as work continues on the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard intersection improvement project.

The SR-13 Wilma Rudolph intersection improvement project will continue Monday, August 17th, with a 24/7 single-lane restriction in both directions.

The same 24/7 single-lane restriction will remain in place on SR-13 Tuesday, August 18th, for the Wilma Rudolph intersection improvement project.

Work on the SR-13 Wilma Rudolph intersection improvement project will continue Wednesday, August 19th, with a 24/7 single-lane restriction in both directions.

The SR-13 project will continue Thursday, August 20th, with traffic reduced to a single lane in both directions around the work area.

A 24/7 single-lane restriction will remain on SR-13 Friday, August 21st, as crews continue the Wilma Rudolph intersection improvement project.

The SR-13 intersection work will continue Saturday, August 22nd, with a 24/7 single-lane restriction in both directions.

On SR-149 between mile markers 1.61 and 2.15, the City of Erin will install a water line Monday, August 17th, with a westbound single-lane restriction beginning at 6:00am.

The SR-149 water-line installation will continue Tuesday, August 18th, with the westbound lane restricted beginning at 6:00am.

Wednesday, August 19th, the City of Erin will continue water-line installation on SR-149, with a westbound single-lane restriction beginning at 6:00am.

The SR-149 project will continue Thursday, August 20th, with westbound traffic reduced to a single lane beginning at 6:00am.

On SR-236 between mile markers 0.01 and 1.86, underground fiber installation will take place in the shoulders of both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th.

The SR-236 fiber installation will continue Tuesday, August 18th, with shoulder work in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Wednesday, August 19th, crews will continue underground fiber installation along SR-236 between mile markers 0 and 2, with work scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The same SR-236 fiber installation will continue Thursday, August 20th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm in the shoulders of both directions.

Friday, August 21st, underground fiber installation will continue on SR-236 between mile markers 0 and 2, with shoulder work scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

A non-TDOT construction project involving Tiny Town Road sidewalk installation will take place on SR-236 near mile marker 1 from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th, with work occurring along the east shoulder.

The Tiny Town Road sidewalk installation will continue Tuesday, August 18th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm along the east shoulder of SR-236.

Wednesday, August 19th, crews will continue the sidewalk installation near mile marker 1 on SR-236 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The sidewalk project will continue Thursday, August 20th, with east-shoulder work scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Friday, August 21st, sidewalk installation associated with Tiny Town Road will continue along the east shoulder of SR-236 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On SR-236 between mile markers 1.86 and 3.54, underground fiber installation will take place in the east and west shoulders from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th.

The SR-236 fiber installation will continue Tuesday, August 18th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm in the shoulders of both directions.

Wednesday, August 19th, crews will continue underground fiber installation along SR-236 between mile markers 1 and 3 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The same work will continue Thursday, August 20th, with underground fiber installation scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Friday, August 21st, underground fiber installation will continue along SR-236 between mile markers 1 and 3, with work scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Overnight roadway crack sealing will take place on SR-76 between mile markers 0 and 8.90 Sunday, August 16th, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The SR-76 crack-sealing work will continue Monday, August 17th, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tuesday, August 18th, overnight crack sealing will continue on SR-76 between mile markers 0 and 9, with single-lane restrictions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The SR-76 roadway crack-sealing operation will continue Wednesday, August 19th, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Thursday, August 20th, crews will shift crack-sealing operations to SR-76 between mile markers 8.90 and 13.25, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The SR-76 crack-sealing work between mile markers 9 and 14 will continue Friday, August 21st, with single-lane restrictions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Saturday, August 22nd, overnight crack sealing will continue on SR-76 between mile markers 9 and 14, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Davidson County

On I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40, crews will install permanent signs and delineators along the east and west shoulders from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th.

The permanent-sign and delineator work will continue Tuesday, August 18th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm along the I-24 shoulders.

Wednesday, August 19th, crews will continue installing permanent signs and delineators along I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The same I-24 work will continue Thursday, August 20th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Friday, August 21st, permanent signs and delineators will continue to be installed along I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On I-24 near mile marker 31, eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane Thursday, August 20th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

Milling and paving will take place near I-24 mile marker 42 Wednesday, August 19th, with eastbound traffic reduced to a single lane from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tree trimming will take place along I-24 East near mile marker 52.6 Wednesday, August 19th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tree trimming will also take place along I-24 near mile marker 53.2 Wednesday, August 19th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Vegetation control and tree trimming will occur on westbound I-24 between mile markers 54 and 55 Monday, August 17th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Vegetation control and tree trimming will continue on eastbound I-24 between mile markers 55 and 56 Tuesday, August 18th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

LED wall-pack conversion work will take place along eastbound I-24 near mile marker 56 Monday, August 17th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The LED wall-pack conversion will continue on westbound I-24 Tuesday, August 18th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Wednesday, August 19th, LED wall-pack conversion work will take place on eastbound I-24 near mile marker 56 from 8:00pm to 5:00am, with a single-lane restriction.

Thursday, August 20th, crews will continue LED wall-pack conversion work on westbound I-24 near mile marker 56 from 8:00pm to 5:00am, with a single-lane restriction.

Vegetation control and tree trimming will take place on westbound I-24 between mile markers 58 and 59 Monday, August 17th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tree trimming will occur on eastbound I-24 near mile marker 61.2 Tuesday, August 18th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Milling and paving will take place on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 192 Monday, August 17th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The I-40 milling and paving work will continue on westbound I-40 near mile marker 192 Tuesday, August 18th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

A larger milling and paving operation will take place on I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210 Sunday, August 16th, with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The I-40 milling and paving project between mile markers 208 and 210 will continue Monday, August 17th, with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tuesday, August 18th, multiple lanes of I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210 will be restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

The same I-40 milling and paving work will continue Wednesday, August 19th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am with multiple lanes restricted in both directions.

Thursday, August 20th, crews will continue milling and paving on I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210 from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The I-40 project will continue Friday, August 21st, with multiple lanes restricted in both directions between mile markers 208 and 210 from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Barrier wall repairs will take place on I-40 near mile marker 211 Monday, August 17th, with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

A rolling roadblock will be used on I-65 near mile marker 97 Monday, August 17th, for 31W blasting, with the blasting scheduled from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The same I-65 rolling roadblock and blasting operation will occur Tuesday, August 18th, with blasting scheduled from 10:00am to 2:00pm.Hymphreys Caadfs

Wednesday, August 19th, I-65 traffic will be subject to a rolling roadblock near mile marker 97 for 31W blasting between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

The I-65 blasting operation will continue Thursday, August 20th, with rolling roadblocks near mile marker 97 and blasting scheduled from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Friday, August 21st, a rolling roadblock will again be used on I-65 near mile marker 97 during 31W blasting scheduled from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Broadway, identified as SR-24 near mile marker 12, will be closed in both directions for events Friday, August 21st, from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The Broadway event-related closure will continue Saturday, August 22nd, with multiple lanes closed in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Striping work on SR-12 between mile markers 0 and 4 will result in multiple-lane restrictions in both directions Sunday, August 16th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The SR-12 Rosa Parks striping project will continue Monday, August 17th, with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tuesday, August 18th, crews will continue striping work on SR-12 between mile markers 0 and 4, with multiple lanes restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

The same striping work will continue Wednesday, August 19th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am with multiple lanes restricted in both directions.

Thursday, August 20th, multiple lanes of SR-12 between mile markers 0 and 4 will be restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am for striping.

A resurfacing project on SR-12 between mile markers 6 and 13 will involve multiple-lane restrictions in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th.

The SR-12 resurfacing project will continue Tuesday, August 18th, with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Wednesday, August 19th, multiple lanes of SR-12 between mile markers 6 and 13 will be restricted from 9:00am to 3:00pm for resurfacing.

The resurfacing project will continue Thursday, August 20th, with multiple lanes restricted from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Friday, August 21st, crews will continue resurfacing SR-12 between mile markers 6 and 13, with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On SR-155 between mile markers 0 and 3, multiple lanes will be restricted in both directions Sunday, August 16th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for the Thompson Lane resurfacing project.

The SR-155 Thompson Lane resurfacing project will continue Monday, August 17th, with multiple lanes restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tuesday, August 18th, multiple lanes of SR-155 between mile markers 0 and 3 will be restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am for resurfacing.

The Thompson Lane resurfacing project will continue Wednesday, August 19th, with multiple lanes restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Thursday, August 20th, multiple lanes of SR-155 will be restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am for resurfacing.

Friday, August 21st, the SR-155 Thompson Lane resurfacing project will continue with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On SR-171 between mile markers 6 and 9, flagging operations will take place in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th, for the Hobson Pike resurfacing project.

The SR-171 Hobson Pike resurfacing project will continue Tuesday, August 18th, with flagging operations from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Wednesday, August 19th, flaggers will control traffic on SR-171 between mile markers 6 and 9 from 9:00am to 3:00pm as resurfacing continues.

The SR-171 resurfacing project will continue Thursday, August 20th, with flagging operations in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Friday, August 21st, flagging operations will continue on SR-171 between mile markers 6 and 9 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

A paving project and bridge closure on SR-254 between mile markers 13 and 18 will affect multiple lanes in both directions around the clock Sunday, August 16th.

Beginning Monday, August 17th, the SR-254 paving and bridge-closure project will continue with multiple lanes restricted in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tuesday, August 18th, multiple lanes of SR-254 between mile markers 13 and 18 will be restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am for the paving and bridge-closure project.

The SR-254 project will continue Wednesday, August 19th, with multiple-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Thursday, August 20th, the SR-254 paving and bridge-closure project will continue from 8:00pm to 5:00am with multiple lanes restricted.

Friday, August 21st, multiple lanes of SR-254 between mile markers 13 and 18 will remain restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am for paving and bridge work.

The SR-254 project will return to a 24/7 multiple-lane restriction Saturday, August 22nd, as paving and bridge-closure work continues.

Humphreys County

On I-40 near mile marker 141, westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane Monday, August 17th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am while crews conduct boring work associated with an Intelligent Transportation Systems project.

Robertson County

On eastbound I-24 near mile marker 20, a single-lane restriction will be in place Sunday, August 16th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

Milling and paving will continue on eastbound I-24 near mile marker 21 Monday, August 17th, with a single-lane restriction from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Tuesday, August 18th, eastbound I-24 near mile marker 30 will be reduced to a single lane from 8:00pm to 5:00am for milling and paving.

On SR-161 between mile markers 0 and 9.58, flagging operations in both directions will take place from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 17th, for roadway crack sealing.

The SR-161 crack-sealing operation will continue Tuesday, August 18th, with flagging operations in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Wednesday, August 19th, crews will continue crack sealing on SR-161 between mile markers 0 and 10, with flagging operations scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On SR-49 between mile markers 6 and 11, crews will remove vegetation from power lines Monday, August 17th, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The SR-49 utility work will continue Tuesday, August 18th, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Wednesday, August 19th, vegetation removal from power lines will continue along SR-49 between mile markers 6 and 11, with single-lane restrictions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The same SR-49 utility work will continue Thursday, August 20th, with traffic restricted to a single lane in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Friday, August 21st, crews will complete another scheduled day of vegetation removal from power lines along SR-49 between mile markers 6 and 11, with single-lane restrictions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Motorists Urged to Use Caution

Drivers traveling through Montgomery, Davidson, Humphreys and Robertson counties should allow additional travel time and use caution when approaching work zones. Motorists should watch for changing lane patterns, flaggers, rolling roadblocks, single- and multiple-lane restrictions, overnight work and other traffic-control measures.

Because construction schedules can change due to weather and other factors, motorists are encouraged to check current traffic conditions before traveling and to slow down when approaching active work zones.