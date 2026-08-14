Nashville Sounds Offense Explodes Early in 9-1 Win Over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds cruised to an easy 9-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night to end a two-game slide and even the series through four games. Nashville’s offense exploded for nine early runs to back another stellar pitching performance by Coleman Crow.

The Sounds powered in front early thanks to the first home run in a Sounds uniform for Bo Naylor. After Sal Frelick drew a six-pitch walk to start the game, Naylor crushed the first offering from Noah Davis to put the Sounds up 2-0. After three straight walks to load the bases, Ethan Murray pushed the lead to four runs with a two-out, two-RBI single. Naylor then connected on his second home run in as many at-bats – his eighth career multi-HR game – to make it 5-0.

Two batters later, Akil Baddoo launched his first home run since June 20th. A pair of two-out walks in the bottom of the third turned the lineup over to Frelick, who continued to tee-off against Davis with Nashville’s fourth home run through three innings to extend the lead to nine. It was the first home run of the rehab assignment for Frelick and his first since game one of a doubleheader against Indianapolis’ parent club on July 11th.

Naylor (2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Tyler Black (2-for-3, BB) recorded multi-hit performances for the Sounds. Frelick (3 RBI), Naylor (3 RBI), and Murray (2 RBI) each chipped in with multi-RBI performances at the plate. It was the first multi-RBI game through five games of the rehab assignment for Frelick, who has a hit in each of his last four games and reached in all five.

Crow, the Brewers no. 22-rated prospect was excellent on the mound Friday night. The right-hander worked a season-high 6.2 IP without allowing a run on two hits. He struck out six and issued just one walk for his second straight quality start and fourth over his last five games en route to his team-leading seventh win of the season.

It marks the 21st career quality start for Crow, who has worked a quality start every time going 6+ IP during his professional career. Friday night was the eighth time doing so without allowing an earned run. He allowed his first hit in the top of the fourth, retiring 10-of-11 to start the game, and facing the minimum until allowing a two-out single to Enmanuel Valdez.

Kaleb Bowman (1.1 IP, 2 H, K) and Will Childers (1.0 IP, 2 H, K) combined to finish the game on the mound. After getting the first hit of the night for Indy, Valdez broke up the Nashville’s shutout bid with a one-out solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Sounds and Indians will continue their series on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. RHP Brandon Sproat (0-1, 13.50 ERA) will make his second start with Nashville against LHP Hunter Barco (4-6, 4.12 ERA) and Indianapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.