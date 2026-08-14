Clarksville Obituary: Nell Bowers Phillips

Clarksville, TN – Nell Bowers Phillips, age 90 of Woodlawn TN, passed away peacefully at her home on August 13th, 2026, with her caring family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor on Sunday, August 16th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home at 2:00pm, with Bro. Randy Wallace officiating. The Phillips family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Blooming Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Nell was born on September 2nd, 1935, to William B. Bowers and Myrtle Hall. Nell found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially spending time outdoors tending to her garden and feeding the birds.

She took great pride in caring for her flowers and plants and enjoyed watching the birds that would visit her yard. She was also a talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing and creating beautiful pieces with her own hands, a skill that reflected her patience, creativity, and attention to detail.

She also loved cooking for her family, with Sundays being especially meaningful as she would prepare her famous meals that brought everyone together around the table. Her cooking was one of the many ways she showed her love and care for those closest to her. Nell was a faithful Christian and a longtime member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her adoring husband; Robert Phillips, and her son; Phil Phillips.

She is survived by her loving family, son; Mike Phillips (Tina), daughters; Cindy Sykes (Phillip), Lori Tucker (Junior), and Tammy Phillips, grandchildren; Becky Daniels (Michael), William Brown (Cindy), Bronson Phillips (Katie), Quincy Phillips (Tonya), Rachel Gray (Anthony), Meagan Combs (Jared), Garrett Wirrick (Kate), Adam Tucker, Callie Kohlhass (Ira), Lucas Tucker, Dillion Sykes (Hensley), Jordan Sykes, as well as 16 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces & nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Quincy Phillips, Bronson Phillips, Adam Tucker, William Brown, Garrett Wirrick, and Gauge Garvin.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com