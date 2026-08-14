Clarksville Obituary: Nell Bowers Phillips

Clarksville, TN – Nell Bowers Phillips, age 90 of Woodlawn TN, passed away peacefully at her home on August 13th, 2026, with her caring family by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor on Sunday, August 16th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home at 2:00pm, with Bro. Randy Wallace officiating. The Phillips family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Blooming Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nell was born on September 2nd, 1935, to William B. Bowers and Myrtle Hall. Nell found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially spending time outdoors tending to her garden and feeding the birds.
She took great pride in caring for her flowers and plants and enjoyed watching the birds that would visit her yard. She was also a talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing and creating beautiful pieces with her own hands, a skill that reflected her patience, creativity, and attention to detail.
She also loved cooking for her family, with Sundays being especially meaningful as she would prepare her famous meals that brought everyone together around the table. Her cooking was one of the many ways she showed her love and care for those closest to her. Nell was a faithful Christian and a longtime member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her adoring husband; Robert Phillips, and her son; Phil Phillips.
She is survived by her loving family, son; Mike Phillips (Tina), daughters; Cindy Sykes (Phillip), Lori Tucker (Junior), and Tammy Phillips, grandchildren; Becky Daniels (Michael), William Brown (Cindy), Bronson Phillips (Katie), Quincy Phillips (Tonya), Rachel Gray (Anthony), Meagan Combs (Jared), Garrett Wirrick (Kate), Adam Tucker, Callie Kohlhass (Ira), Lucas Tucker, Dillion Sykes (Hensley), Jordan Sykes, as well as 16 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces & nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Quincy Phillips, Bronson Phillips, Adam Tucker, William Brown, Garrett Wirrick, and Gauge Garvin.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com