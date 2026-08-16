Clarksville Obituary: Forest C. Suiter

Clarksville, TN – A funeral service for Forest C. Suiter, 91, of Clarksville, TN will be held Wednesday, August 19th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Trenton, KY with Bro. Chris Childress officiating. Burial will follow at the Suiter Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Forest was born on December 6th, 1934 at his family farm in Todd County, KY to Forest and Velia Suiter. He passed away on August 14th, 2026. Forest was a deacon and trustee at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Trenton, Kentucky, where he served faithfully for many years.

In his younger years, he enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. Forest was a third-generation farmer and took great pride in his work. He especially enjoyed riding his bulldozer. In his free time, he could often be found pushing stuff around on his bulldozer, watching Westerns, mowing his yard, and riding around in his truck checking on the fields.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Mark Suiter and siblings, Jack Suiter, Bobby Suiter, Pat Suiter, and Patty Bullock. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margie Suiter, children, Michael (Janna) Suiter and Leigh Anne (Doug) Towe, grandchildren, Casey (Garrett) Winn, Mark (Maddie) Suiter, Marshall Suiter, Joshua Suiter, Mason Knapp, Kendall Suiter, Nathanael Suiter, Alexandra Suiter, Liam Suiter, and Caleb Suiter, step grandchildren, Brittani (Cole) Jensen and Chris Towe, great- grandchildren, Emily Winn and Harper Winn, and many nieces and nephews.

Grandchildren will be serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearer will be David Howell.

Please visit Forest’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.