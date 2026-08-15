Clarksville Obituary: Higinio Santiago, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – It is with deep sadness and heartfelt gratitude for a life-well lived that we announce the passing of Higinio Santiago, Jr., affectionately known as “Gino,” who departed this world peacefully in his sleep on August 6th, 2026. Born on January 6th, 1945, in the town of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Gino was a beacon of love, strength, and dedication throughout his remarkable 81 years.

Raised by his beloved parents, Julia and Higinio Santiago, Sr., Gino was the embodiment of

resilience and determination. He was predeceased by his cherished parents, Julia and Higinio Santiago Sr., siblings: Michael Angelo Santiago, Julie Amparo Gonzalez, Radames Santiago, Luz Eneida Ortiz, and his beloved son, Dan Roland Santiago, Sr. Their memories remain etched in our hearts, as Gino is now with them in peace.

Gino’s Legacy lives on through his devoted children: Lourdes M. Perez, Higinio Santiago, III, Lizza R. Santiago, Sylvia S. Darnell (Robert Darnell), Tobias J. Santiago (Inia Santiago), Simon A. Santiago, and F-Tano Santiago. His presence will be deeply missed by his Siblings: Norma Malave-Marmelejos, Carmen E. Gonzalez and Brother-in-Law, Robert Gonzalez, his grandchildren: Alexis J. Perez, Dan R. Santiago Jr., Gene N. Santiago, Julian K. Perez, Ariel C. Santiago, Aliya N. M. Santiago, Stonewall S. Santiago, Danilly R. Santiago, Kailyn B. Raine, Isabella R. Dallas, Megan K. Darnell, Tobias Santiago, Jr., Ian A. Smith, Leighani R. Santiago, F-Tano Santiago, Jr., Terrell L. Santiago, Lucia M. Santiago, Zuri T. Santiago, and Nayeli J. Santiago, as well as his great-grandchildren: Isaiah Santiago, Leonidas X. Perez, Dempsey J. Perez, Ma’Layah N. M. Harris, Ja’Maad H. M. Chandler, Ellie R. Santiago, A’Journi C. Chandler, and Aleihnie G. Santiago. His presence will be also missed by his many beloved nieces and nephews and his “Brothers”: Ed Jones (Maria Jones), Frank Ruiz-Tullier, Luis Davila (Sandra Davila), Benji Gonzalez (Ava Gonzalez), Jose Velez (Sigrid Velez).

He was previously married to Alice M. Mondesi and Brigitte F. Santiago. Though those

marriages ended, they remained lifelong friends, united by mutual respect and many shared memories.

Gino’s journey was marked by dedication to education and service. He graduated from the High School of Music and Arts and Performing Arts in New York, NY, before committing himself to serve his country. From 1969 to 1994, Gino honorably served in the U.S. Army, reaching the esteemed rank of First Sergeant, 101st Airborne Division. He was notably a leader and Company First Sergeant while he was deployed during Operation Desert Storm. Among the numerous distinctions he has garnered over the course of his distinguished career, several notable accomplishments include, though are not limited to, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal.

Beyond his military service, Gino was a passionate Civil Rights Activist, notably joining, the 1964 Real Great Society Organization that was originally formulated in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, NY to address the Social Injustices against the Puerto Rican people of New York’s

Five Boroughs in areas of Housing, Sanitation, Health, and Community Control Campaign. His activism, underscored by protest of the 1969 Garbage Offensive in East Harlem, was a

testament to his unwavering commitment to social justice, even in the face of adversity.

Upon retirement, Gino found joy in tending to his beloved horses and land. He delighted in building and crafting with his hands, a testament to his industrious spirit. Known for his quick wit, robust laughter, and infectious smile, Gino’s presence lit up every room. His ability to be fully present and attentive in the moment made everyone feel valued and cherished.

In his community of Woodlawn, where he resided, Gino was a beloved neighbor and friend, sharing his kindness and generosity freely. His spirit was larger than life, and he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to family and community.

The Family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff at the Tennessee State Veterans Home and Gentiva, whose care for Gino will remain “Forever in our hearts”.

As we bid farewell to Gino, our father, Brother, Uncle, and friend we celebrate the light he brought into our lives and the indelible mark he leaves behind. His spirit will forever inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Mr. Santiago at 11:00am on Thursday, August 20th, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for Visitation on Wednesday, August 19th, 2026, from 4:30pm until 6:00pm at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with a Rosary being held at 6:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with full Military Honors at 10:00am Friday, August 21st, 2026.

Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com