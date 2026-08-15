APSU Soccer Welcomes In-State Rival Tennessee Tech for Sunday Match

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its recent loss to Northern Kentucky on Wednesday, Austin Peay State University’s soccer team is set to face in-state opponent Tennessee Tech, with a Sunday 6:00pm kickoff at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (0-1-0) played to a 4-1 loss in its season opener against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday. Senior Anna Drexel netted the APSU Govs’ first goal of the season – and first of her career – in the 18th minute to even the match 1-1, before the Norse went on to score three more goals to secure the win.

Drexel’s goal was the first season-opening goal since the 2024 season, when Paige Chrustowski scored her first-career goal against Western Kentucky (August 15th) in the 47th minute, helping the APSU Govs to a 2-1 win. Chrustowski, at the time, was the first freshman to score in their first collegiate game since Gina Fabbro in 2013.

Tennessee Tech (0-0-1) opened its season with a scoreless draw on the road, Wednesday, at Belmont (Aug. 12). The Golden Eagles held their own on the back line, as they were outshot 12-1, with goalkeeper Laila McNamee coming away with five saves in the match.

Tori Soutuyo led Tennessee Tech offensively, taking the Golden Eagles’ lone shot of the game in 84 minutes of action.

What to Know

It is the first time Austin Peay State University has played on August 16th.

Sunday’s match will be the 21st meeting between the Govs and the Golden Eagles.

Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series – which dates back to Austin Peay’s inaugural season in 2002 – 12-5-3.

Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series in Clarksville 4-2-3.

Austin Peay State University is 0-8-2 in its last 10 matches at home.

The APSU Govs are 82-65-31 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Broadcast Information

Sunday night’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Ethan Schmidt on the call as the play-by-play voice.

Follow The APSUGovs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the APSU soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.