Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls 3-1 to Belmont in Opening Exhibition Match

Clarksville, TN — The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell to Belmont in a 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 10-25) exhibition match Saturday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The first set began with APSU taking an early 3-1 lead, with Malena Benz securing the first point on a kill. The Governors totaled 14 kills in the opening frame, with freshman Kaelynn Ashley leading the team with five, Lauren Wallace totaling four, and both Nya Browne and Malena Benz both having two. After five ties during the set, Belmont ended the frame with a 3-2 run to claim a 25-19 win.

The Governors led 4-3 early in the second set followed by Nicole Okojie’s second kill. After leading 9-7, a 4-1 Belmont run gave the Bruins their second lead of the frame, but APSU responded to take a 14-13 lead prior to the media timeout. The Govs then extended their lead to four points at 22-18 before fending off a late Bruins’ run to win the set, 25-23 and tie the match at one.

The Governors totaled four blocks in the penultimate set, but the Bruins’ used a .238 hitting percentage to lead 23-12 late. The Govs fended off four-straight set points, but the Bruins secured the set with a 25-17 victory following an APSU service error.

Belmont posted a .526 hitting percentage with 11 kills on 19 swings and just a single error in the fourth set, while holding APSU to a .095 hitting percentage. The Bruins led 19-10 late in the frame before scoring the final five points to secure the victory.

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Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team travels to face Southern Indiana in an August 22nd 2:00pm exhibition match in Evansville, Indiana.