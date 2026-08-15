Hopkinsville Community College Foundation Foundation’s 36th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble Set for October 2nd

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College Foundation’s 36th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble is set for Friday, October 2nd, 2026, with an 8:30am shotgun start at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.

Teams of four are invited to participate, and a variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals who want to support the event and HCC students.

Those interested in registering a team or supporting the event through sponsorship are encouraged to reserve their spot by contacting the HCC Foundation at 270.707.3733 or online at: ebrand.ly/FosterGolfScramble26

The golf scramble is the HCC Foundation’s largest fundraising event benefiting the college’s textbook scholarship program. Each year, the Foundation and HCC award approximately $40,000 in textbook scholarships to students. For many HCC students, assistance with the cost of books and supplies can make the difference between being able to enroll and being forced to delay their education.

The scramble offers opportunity to compete for cash and prizes, including $1,500 in team cash prizes, hole-in-one prizes of $30,000, $10,000 and $10,000, and gift prizes for longest putt, longest drive and closest to the pin. Golfers can also participate in a putting contest, 50/50 split pot, and skins game.

The event is named in honor of Mike Foster, an HCC alumnus who was a member of the college’s first graduating class. Foster is a longtime supporter of HCC, a former HCC Foundation board member and a former co-chair of the golf scramble.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or the Mike Foster Golf Scramble, contact the HCC Foundation at 270.707.3733.

About The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, INC

The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. serves as the officially recognized, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of Hopkinsville Community College. Under the guidance of an independent Board of Directors, the primary purposes of the HCC Foundation, Inc. include:

Advance the vision, mission, goals, and objectives of HCC.

Catalyst for the private-sector resource development programs and activities of HCC.

Raise private funds for college-wide initiatives and needs.

Provide guidance for the management and investment of private funds.

Friend-raiser and advocate for HCC.

Counselor and advisor to the HCC president.

The HCC Foundation was chartered on May 17th, 1967 as the Pennyrile Education Foundation, Inc. as a separate and independent 501(c)(3) fundraising organization to support HCC. Reorganized in the early 1990s, the Foundation changed its name to Community College Foundation of Hopkinsville, Inc. on March 11th, 1994 to more clearly reflect its mission.

On March 16th, 2000, the Foundation adopted its current name, Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. On August 17th, 2000, HCC and the Foundation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding through which the Foundation became the official private fund-raising arm of the college.