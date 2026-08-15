Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Stonebrook Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage Friday, August 21st, 2026, at 8:00am on Stonebrook Drive for water valve replacement.

The following streets and roads are included in the water outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Meadowbrook Subdivision

Millstone Circle from Woodbridge Drive to Stonebrook Drive

Stonebrook Drive

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.