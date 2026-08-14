Customs House Museum’s Marksman Challenge Returns for a Day of Sporting Clays, Competition and Fun

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to take aim, test your skills, and enjoy a day of friendly competition when the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center hosts its annual Museum Marksman Challenge Sporting Clays event on Friday, September 11th, at Cross Creek Clays.

The event will bring sporting clays enthusiasts together for a day of competition, camaraderie, food, and fundraising in support of the Customs House Museum. Shooters can form a four-person team or sign up as a solo shooter, making the event an opportunity for both experienced sporting clays participants and individuals looking to enjoy the challenge with friends.

The day gets underway with check-in and registration at 8:00am, with breakfast available on site before the shooting begins at 9:00am. Participants will then take to the course at Cross Creek Clays for a day of sporting clays and friendly competition.

Following the shoot, participants can refuel with lunch from Mission Barbecue before the event concludes with awards and prizes. The combination of competition, fellowship, and a good cause makes the Marksman Challenge a unique way to support the museum while enjoying a day outdoors.

Whether joining with a group of friends, putting together a team with colleagues, or taking part as a solo shooter, participants are encouraged to register soon. Four-person teams and individual shooters are welcome.

The Museum Marksman Challenge is more than just a day on the sporting clays course. It provides an opportunity for the community to come together in support of the Customs House Museum while enjoying a memorable day filled with friendly competition and fun.

For registration and additional information, participants can contact Channing Grimes at 931.648.5780, ext. 2037, or by email at channing@customshousemuseum.org

Registration is available through the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

The Museum Marksman Challenge will be held Friday, September 11th, from 8:00am to 2:00pm at Cross Creek Clays. With breakfast, a morning of sporting clays, lunch, awards, and prizes all on the schedule, participants are encouraged to mark their calendars and register early for this annual Customs House Museum event.

Cross Creek Clays is located at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN.

Register Today