Customs House Museum’s Marksman Challenge Returns for a Day of Sporting Clays, Competition and Fun

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to take aim, test your skills, and enjoy a day of friendly competition when the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center hosts its annual Museum Marksman Challenge Sporting Clays event on Friday, September 11th, at Cross Creek Clays.
The event will bring sporting clays enthusiasts together for a day of competition, camaraderie, food, and fundraising in support of the Customs House Museum. Shooters can form a four-person team or sign up as a solo shooter, making the event an opportunity for both experienced sporting clays participants and individuals looking to enjoy the challenge with friends.
The day gets underway with check-in and registration at 8:00am, with breakfast available on site before the shooting begins at 9:00am. Participants will then take to the course at Cross Creek Clays for a day of sporting clays and friendly competition.
Following the shoot, participants can refuel with lunch from Mission Barbecue before the event concludes with awards and prizes. The combination of competition, fellowship, and a good cause makes the Marksman Challenge a unique way to support the museum while enjoying a day outdoors.
Whether joining with a group of friends, putting together a team with colleagues, or taking part as a solo shooter, participants are encouraged to register soon. Four-person teams and individual shooters are welcome.
The Museum Marksman Challenge is more than just a day on the sporting clays course. It provides an opportunity for the community to come together in support of the Customs House Museum while enjoying a memorable day filled with friendly competition and fun.
For registration and additional information, participants can contact Channing Grimes at 931.648.5780, ext. 2037, or by email at channing@customshousemuseum.org
Registration is available through the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.
The Museum Marksman Challenge will be held Friday, September 11th, from 8:00am to 2:00pm at Cross Creek Clays. With breakfast, a morning of sporting clays, lunch, awards, and prizes all on the schedule, participants are encouraged to mark their calendars and register early for this annual Customs House Museum event.
Cross Creek Clays is located at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN.
About the Customs House Museum
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.
Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.
The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org