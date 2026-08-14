APSU Volleyball Begins 50th Season Era With Exhibition Match Against Belmont

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team offers a preview of the 50th season in program history and inaugural United Athletic Conference Campaign with a Saturday 2:00pm exhibition against Belmont at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Head Coach Evan Amstutz returns for their second season led by Head Coach Evan Amstutz, assistant coaches Kristen Frische and Luke Van Handel, with graduate assistant Emilee Furrow in her first season.

The Governors return 11 players from the 2025 season including Taly Cloud who led the team with 334 kills, and Reagan Anderson with 451 digs.

The Bruins, are coming off a 2025 season where they went 17-11 and 8-8 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Their 2025 season concluded with a first-round exit in the MVC Championship against Drake.

APSU and Belmont’s last meeting was in 2021, with two matches in a Governor 3-0 sweep at home, with matches played on October 22nd-23rd, 2021. Since 2002, the Governors are 8-12 in their 20 encounters.

Following the exhibition, the APSU Govs head to Evansville, Indiana where they compete in a second preseason game Saturday, August 22nd before beginning their season with the Stacheville Challenge where they face UT Martin, Jackson State, and Kansas City August 28th-29th in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of and throughout the Austin Peay State University volleyball team’s 50th season, follow the team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.