Austin Peay State University Soccer Hits the Road for 2026 Season Opener at SIU Edwardsville

Clarksville, TN – Following its first week of action in its 25th season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team makes its first road trip of the 2026 season to visit SIU Edwardsville, kicking off week two on Thursday at 7:00pm. The match will take place at Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Austin Peay (0-2-0) comes into Thursday’s match after its recent 1-0 loss to Tennessee Tech, where the Governors allowed an early second-half goal in the 49th minute. Junior defender Lindsey Arnold led the APSU Govs offensively, as she took two shots in the match, landing one on goal. Junior midfielder Kiley Reese joined Arnold, also landing her one shot taken on goal.

The last time the Governors won after starting the season 0-2 was in 2020, when they beat Jacksonville State 4-3 at home in second overtime. Senior midfielder Ashley Whitaker scored the game-winner in the 103rd minute. Whitaker was the only starter to score in the match, and was one of five Governors to play all 103 minutes. She finished the match with a total of four shots – three on goal – with a goal and an assist.

SIUE (1-0-1) begins its season with a win in its season opener at Alabama A&M and a 2-2 draw against Valparaiso. The Cougars have scored a total of four goals to start the season, scoring a pair in each game. Junior midfielder Carson Bohnenstiehl has scored a goal in each of the Cougars’ first pair of matches.

Still, sophomore midfielder Claire Nieroda leads the team with five points, scoring a goal and tallying an assist in SIUE’s first match, and collecting a pair of assists in its home opener against Valparaiso.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the fourth time Austin Peay State University has played on August 20th.

The Governors are unbeaten on August 20th (3-0-0).

Thursday’s match will be the 16th meeting between the Govs and the Cougars.

APSU leads the all-time series 6-5-4.

SIU Edwardsville leads the all-time series in Edwardsville 4-2-1.

SIUE has won its last two matches against Austin Peay.

Austin Peay State University is 0-5-5 in its last 10 matches on the road.

The Govs are 52-136-25 all-time on the road.

Broadcast Information

Thursday night’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.