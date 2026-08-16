APSU Soccer Falls 1-0 to Tennessee Tech After Early Second-Half Goal

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team fell to Tennessee Tech by a final score of 1-0, as the Governors were unable to find the back of the net despite taking eight shots and putting two on goal, in its Sunday night match at Morgan Brothers Field.

By the Numbers

Sophomore keeper Megan Waskiewicz recorded a career-high five saves over 90 minutes in goal for the Govs. Junior Lindsey Arnold contributed two shots, with one on goal, from her defensive position on the back line. Four Governors in junior Kiley Reese, Arnold, junior Allie Williams, and freshman Makai King saw 90 minutes on the pitch.

By the Half

The first half began with a defensive showcase as both the Governors and the Golden Eagles maintained clean sheets. Waskiewicz made several crucial saves, including one in the 22nd minute from a shot by Tori Soutuyo and another in the 45th minute from Iris Cotteleer.

Tennessee Tech’s goalkeeper, Drew Tolley, also performed well, saving a shot from Reese in the early minutes. Despite multiple attempts from both sides, including a shot by Abby Mathews in the 34th minute, the half concluded with neither team able to break through, leaving the score at 0-0.

In the second half, the Golden Eagles secured a lead with an early goal three minutes into the half from Halle Bibee, setting the score at 1-0. The Governors’ defense, led by goalkeeper Waskiewicz, was active, saving a shot from Kayla Childs in the 47th minute.

Despite a steady offensive effort from the APSU Govs throughout the second half, including a shot by Kylie Brandes at the 58th minute and multiple attempts by Arnold, the team was unable to equalize. The match concluded with Tennessee Tech maintaining its advantage to secure a 1-0 victory over the Governors.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

In their next game, the Austin Peay State University soccer team will travel to Edwardsville, Illinois, to face SIU Edwardsville on Thursday, August 20th, with kickoff at 7:00pm.