Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Linda Frances Harvey was born July 13th, 1945 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Chesterfield and Artie Mae McDaniel. She passed away on September 27th, 2026.

Linda worked in food service and spent several years as a cook in Montgomery County schools. She later moved to Michigan, where she helped manage a restaurant until she retired. She also enjoyed cooking for her family.

Linda was the mother of three children: Russell Nolen Jr., Herbie Nolen, and Teresa Nolen. She was also a grandmother to Angie Ballard and a great-grandmother to Riley Ballard and Savanna Ballard.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Judy Huff, Mary McDaniel, David McDaniel, James McDaniel, Ray McDaniel, Larry McDaniel, Roy McDaniel, and Billy McDaniel.

Please visit Linda’s online guestbook and share a memory with the family