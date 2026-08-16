Clarksville Police Investigate Possible Explosive Device Found in Donated Bag at Goodwill

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call on Saturday, August 15th, 2026, at approximately 2:38pm regarding a possible explosive device found inside a green bag that had been donated to the Goodwill Store at 2001 Needmore Road.

Emergency personnel responded to the store, and the building has been evacuated. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has been notified and is responding to assess the item. Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS have also responded to the scene.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area until the scene has been deemed safe.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.