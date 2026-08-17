Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 17th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 17th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Chip is an adult female Rottweiler mix. Vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Please come visit her and bring her out in the yard. She will make a great addition to your family. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Willow is a young female German Shepherd. Fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Come spend time with her in the yard.

Cora is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. Fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new home. Come take Cora out in the yard and spend time with this great girl.

August is a young female mixed breed. Fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever family. Come spend time in the yard with this sweet girl.

Naomi is a young female domestic shorthair cat. Fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Moochoo is a young female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before going home and is litter trained. She can be seen in the cat room.

Reesey is a young male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Reesey can be seen in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Donkey is an adult male 3 year old Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and very affectionate. Donkey is FIV+ which means he has a weakened immune system, but he CAN live a long healthy life with regular health check ups and can be with other calm, gentle cats. Donkey is very sweet and chill and a great snuggle buddy.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Apollo is an adult male Orange and White domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Apollo is good with children and other cats. Apollo loves the indoor/outdoor life so a home more out in the country would best be suited for him. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 and a half year old very handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered and does keep his kennel area clean. Drako needs to be the only pet in the home and an adopter who will continue working with him and getting him outdoors for long walks and adventures. He absolutely bonds to his person.

If you would like to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copernicus is a senior male Border Collie mixed breed. Fully vetted, in great health, neutered and house trained. A meet and greet is required if other dogs are in the home. He does get along with some dogs, prefers older children, fine round dog savvy cats and really needs a quiet, calm home environment.

Copernicus knows basic commands and would love a soft place to enjoy his days. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Copernicus is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a handsome young male Hound mix. We think he might have some Lab in the mix as well. This boy absolutely loves the water. Fully vetted, neutered and house-trained. Toben lives for any type of water activities and has been working with Dock Diving and doing very well. Good with children and other dogs he will be so fun to take on hiking trips and outdoor adventures.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Junie B is a young female Domestic shorthair kitten. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Junie is good with children and other kitties. She is a true kitten, full of personality, charm and curiosity. Junie loves both people and other cat friends. Lovely girl, affectionate, social and just beautiful inside and out.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Cloud & Storm are 2 month old domestic shorthair kittens. Cloud is a male and Storm female, both are vetted with age appropriate vaccinations, will be spayed and neutered and are litter trained. Cloud is quite the adventurous explorer, while Storm takes a more laid-back approach. They are quite entertaining and do need to be adopted together please.

Cloud loves his adventures but does settle down after a long busy day and is a fan of snuggling. Storm’s approach is a bit more gentle, calmer and quiet. She enjoys being close to her people and is happiest soaking up attention.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/meows or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Banshee is a 2 year old female Black Labrador/Saint Bernard mix. Fully vetted, spayed, very friendly, and house/crate trained. Banshee has been introduced to the puzzle mats with buttons so she can “talk to you” with certain words. She is super smart and a little sassy! Banshee is fine with other dogs but is also perfectly happy being the center of attention.

She might be a bit much for toddlers with her size and sheer delightful energy so supervision should be exercised, but she is good with older children. Great jogging and hiking partner. You will have a wonderful adventure buddy and won’t be disappointed.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

We are currently in the process of getting several dogs vetted and ready for adoption so please keep checking back! Thank you!! For more information call: 931-801-1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Cole is a 3-month-old Dachshund/Lab mix. Fully vetted, neutered, and microchipped. Working hard with his house training and great with children, cats, and other dogs. He will be a great adventure buddy. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application, please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Robbie & Ruby are 14 week old bonded fraternal twin Domestic Shorthair kittens. They have grown up side by side essentially since before birth and are looking for a forever home together. Vetted, spayed and neutered, and litter trained.

This playful brother and sister duo loves to wrestle, chase toys, explore, and curl up together when it’s time to recharge. They are fine with other cats and children but haven’t been around dogs yet. They have easy going personalities and are eager to find their forever home.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on Facebook at Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com