This Week’s Children’s Activities and Adventures at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library starting August 16th

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has a full week of storytimes, crafts and sensory play planned for its youngest patrons, with free programs running Sunday, August 16th through Tuesday, August 18th at both the Main Library and the North Branch.

From ready-to-go craft kits to interactive lap-sit rhymes and inclusive sensory play, there is something scheduled for every age from babies through preschoolers.

Baby and Me Storytime

Monday, August 17th, 10:00am–10:45am

Children’s Story Theatre

Babies and their caregivers are invited for a storytime built around interactive lapsit rhymes, songs, stories and play.

Baby & Me Craft Time

Monday, August 17th, 10:30am–11:30am

Children’s Library

This relaxed, hands-on program offers simple, coloring-based crafts sized for tiny hands, giving little ones and their grown-ups a chance to explore colors and textures together.

Story Time and Sensory Fun

Monday, August 17th, 5:00pm–5:30pm

Children’s Story Theatre

Presented in collaboration with TN Child Care Resource and Referral, this program pairs stories, songs and interactive activities with time to explore sensory-friendly toys and hands-on play. The inclusive session welcomes children of all abilities.

North Branch Preschool Story Time

Tuesday, August 18th, 10:00am–10:30am

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Preschoolers can enjoy stories, songs, dancing and play designed to build early literacy skills.

Toddler Time Story Time

Tuesday, August 18th, 10:00am–10:45am

Children’s Story Theatre

Toddlers and caregivers can join in for a lively session of interactive rhymes, finger plays, songs and stories, along with play-to-learn activities.

North Branch Preschool Craft Time

Tuesday, August 18th, 10:30am–11:30am

Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room, North Branch

Following the North Branch morning storytime, preschoolers and their caregivers can dive into simple, hands-on crafts that spark creativity and build early fine motor skills.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, and the North Branch is at 435 Jordan Road, Clarksville. For more information, call 931.648.8826.