Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarksville and Montgomery County Through Early Thursday Morning

Clarksville, TN — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Clarksville and Montgomery County and several surrounding Middle Tennessee counties as storms move through the region during the overnight hours. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 603 at 12:10am CDT Thursday, August 20th, with the watch remaining in effect until 6:00am CDT.

The watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. Residents across the Clarksville-Montgomery County area should remain weather-aware through the early morning hours and be prepared to seek shelter if a warning is issued for their location.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

While a watch does not mean severe weather is occurring at every location, thunderstorms developing within the watch area could become severe. Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, particularly overnight when warnings may be easier to miss.

For those in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the primary concern will be storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail, with the potential for other severe weather impacts depending on how storms develop.

Motorists should also use caution on area roadways, as heavy rain can quickly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Clarksville or Montgomery County, residents should move indoors immediately and stay away from windows until the storm passes.

The watch is currently scheduled to remain in effect through 6:00am Thursday morning. Residents should continue monitoring the latest weather information as storms move across the region overnight and into the early morning hours.