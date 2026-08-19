Clarksville Obituary: Gary Harper

Clarksville, TN – Gary Harper, a cherished family member and friend, passed away on August 12th, 2026, at the age of 69.

Family, friends, and loved ones will gather to remember Gary, share cherished memories, and celebrate the life he lived. His passing leaves an absence that will be deeply felt by those who knew and loved him.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 21st, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Cabin Row Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1230 Southside Road in Southside, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 12:00pm at the church.

The service will provide an opportunity for those who knew Gary to come together in remembrance, reflect on the moments shared with him, and honor his life and memory.

Viewing

Friday, August 21st, 2026

11:00am–12:00pm

Cabin Row Missionary Baptist Church

1230 Southside Road

Southside, TN

Celebration of Life

Friday, August 21st, 2026

12:00pm

Cabin Row Missionary Baptist Church

1230 Southside Road

Southside, TN