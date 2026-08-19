Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Stonebrook Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage Friday, August 21st, 29026, at 8:00am on Stonebrook Drive for water valve replacement.
The following streets and roads are included in the water outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
- Meadowbrook Subdivision
- Millstone Circle from Woodbridge Drive to Stonebrook Drive
- Stonebrook Drive
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.