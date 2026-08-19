Clarksville Obituary: Devereux Wyatt Rawlings

Clarksville, TN – Devereux Wyatt Rawlings’ soul transitioned back to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday August 18th, 2026, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00am Saturday, August 22nd, 2026, at Blooming Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Scott Dollar and Greg Swan officiating; he will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Visitation hours will be held 3:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, August 21st, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home and on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church.

D.W. was born on September 26th, 1946, in Clarksville, TN; the son of the late J.E. Rawlings and Cora Lee Coleman Rawlings.

Devereux took great pride in caring for and operating his family’s bicentennial farm, carrying on a legacy of hard work and dedication that meant so much to him. He was a certified Advanced Beefmaster and proudly served on the Board of Directors of the Eastern Dark-Fired Tobacco Association. Farming was truly his passion, raising cattle, hay, tobacco, and corn. He poured his heart into the land and livestock he cared for.

A lifelong member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church, Devereux was a faithful Christian whose faith remained an important part of his life. He was also a gun enthusiast and avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed bluegrass music and valued his spiritual studies with Shepherd’s Chapel. He will be remembered as a faithful Christian, a generous and hardworking man, and someone who took great pride in the simple joys of life. Among his most treasured possessions was his beloved 1976 Chevrolet truck, affectionately known as “Ole Red”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mona Jean Gillett Rawlings and brothers, Julian Rawlings and Edward “Rawhide” Rawlings.

Survivors include his wife, Melinda Rawlings; children, Jennifer (John) Fuson, Emily (Greg) Swan and Jarrett Rawlings; grandchildren, Holly (Cody) Cole, Sarah Jo Fuson, John Coleman “Cole” Fuson, London (Hunter) Crosby, Alonna Cariani (Lukas Butts), Lyndi (Magen) Schrimsher, Chelsi Johnson (Tanner Dillon), Matti Rae (Alan) Martinez; and six great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Cole Fuson, Cody Cole, Hunter Crosby, Lukas Butts, Andrew Hines, and Jason Butler

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mike Hines and Doug Miller.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com