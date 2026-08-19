Austin Peay State University’s Govs Creative Arts Festival Returns September 12th to Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts & Letters has announced the return of its Govs Creative Arts Festival, a free community event for all ages, from 11:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, September 12th, 2026, at the Clarksville Downtown Commons.

The event is a collaborative effort between the College of Arts and Letters, the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, the Community School of the Arts (CSA), and Montgomery County Parks and Recreation. Together, these partners are committed to promoting accessible art experiences for the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.

This year’s festival features performances by The Governors Own Marching Band, Red River Breeze, Music for Mercy, the Department of Music’s Folk Ensemble, Arts Alliance, and more.

Attendees can enjoy interactive art activities for all ages, including free T-shirts to tie-dye for the first 150 guests.

Community partners will host booths from the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, ArtLink, the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, and the Roxy Regional Theatre. Food options will be available from Sassy’s Food Truck and The Fresh Squeeze TN. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

This is a family-friendly event, and everyone is invited to join.

For more information about the Govs Creative Arts Festival, contact Grayson Nicholson at nicholsong@apsu.edu or 931.221.7079.