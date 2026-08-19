Clarksville Obituary: Angel Moore

Clarksville, TN – Angel Moore, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18th, 2026. Born on May 25th, 1939, in Vance, Mississippi, Angel brought warmth, kindness, and compassion into every life she touched.

Angel devoted her life to her family as a loving and attentive homemaker. She adored those closest to her and created a home that was a haven of comfort, love, and joy. Her nurturing spirit and unwavering support were hallmarks of her character, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Angel’s faith was the cornerstone of her life.

She was a beloved member of First Baptist Church, where her beautiful voice contributed to the living tapestry of the church choir, uplifting spirits and bringing the church family together through song. Over the years she participated in the Home Demonstration Club and the Young at Heart singing group, forming lifelong friendships that blessed both her and others.

While Angel’s quiet strength and generous nature will be deeply missed, her legacy of devotion, service, and kindness will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind. The community, her friends, and all whose lives she brightened are grateful for the years spent in her loving company.

Angel is predeceased by her loving husband, MSG (Ret) Clayton Paul Moore, son, Dennis Clay Moore, her parents, JT and Nora Neal, and her siblings, Michael Neal, John Neal, and Nancy Bishop. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Bearden and her husband David, and her granddaughters, Brooke Snyder (Jared) and Taylor Burich (Andelko).

Friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, August 20th, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm and again on Friday, August 21st from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. The Celebration of Life will begin at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with Dr. Ronny Raines officiating.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Andelko Burich, Todd Neal, Bruce Myers, Nick Powell, Wayne Dillon, and Tim Bearden.

Angel Moore will be fondly remembered for the love she gave and the faith she lived. Her memory will continue to inspire those blessed to have known her. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.