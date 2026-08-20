Storm Chances Fade Before a Sunny, Comfortable Weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather August 20th-24th

Clarksville, TN — Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of showers and thunderstorms Thursday before a gradual return to sunnier and drier conditions heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm, with afternoon highs generally in the upper 80s to around 90 and heat index values approaching 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. Fog will also be possible during the overnight and early morning hours, while Monday brings another small chance for showers.

Thursday will bring a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily before 10:00am, with another slight chance returning after 5:00pm. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees, while heat index values could reach 99 degrees. A south southwest wind around 5 mph will become northwest during the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, although higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

During the overnight hours Thursday, another chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue before 2:00am, followed by a slight chance of showers between 2:00am and 3:00am. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a low near 69 degrees. Patchy fog could develop after 11:00pm as north winds around 5 mph become calm. The chance of precipitation will be around 30%.

Friday will start with areas of fog before 9:00am, but conditions will improve quickly as mostly sunny skies take over. The high will reach approximately 89 degrees, with heat index values as high as 97 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming north northwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night, with patchy fog possible after 1:00am. Temperatures will fall to around 67 degrees, while north winds near 5 mph become calm.

Saturday will bring some of the week’s best weather, with areas of fog before 8:00am giving way to sunny skies. The afternoon high will climb to around 90 degrees. Light and variable winds will become northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

A mostly clear Saturday night will provide comfortable conditions as temperatures drop to around 66 degrees. North northwest winds near 5 mph will become calm during the evening.

Sunday will remain sunny and warm, with a high near 89 degrees. Light north northeast winds will increase to 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon, keeping conditions pleasant for outdoor activities.

Conditions will remain partly cloudy Sunday night, with the low falling to around 65 degrees. North northeast winds near 5 mph will become calm during the evening.

Monday could bring a slight return of unsettled weather, with a 20% chance of showers before 1:00pm. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.

A 20% chance of showers Monday night will continue, although mostly clear skies are expected overall. The low will settle near 67 degrees.

Overall, the Clarksville-Montgomery County area is in for a brief period of unsettled weather Thursday before a noticeably drier and sunnier pattern develops for Friday through the weekend. With highs near 90 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s, the weekend should offer generally favorable conditions for outdoor plans.

Residents should keep an eye on Thursday’s thunderstorm chances, particularly during the morning and early evening hours, before the weather settles down.