Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Announce 16-Game Nonconference Slate Featuring Nine Home Games

Clarksville, TN – Slate’s set. It’s almost time for Governors hoops.

Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball fourth-year head basketball coach Corey Gipson unveiled the Governors’ 2026-27 nonconference schedule, which features nine games on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena and trips to both ends of the contiguous United States.

Gipson and the Governors offer previews of the season with a pair of home exhibition contests. First, APSU opens the preseason against Evansville (October 11th) – the first meeting between the two since 2017 – followed by a tilt against IU Indy (October 27th).

The 96th season of Austin Peay State University basketball officially kicks off at home with the Governors playing host to Lane (November 2nd). The Governors are 69-26 all-time in home openers and 57-38 in season openers, with a 3-0 record in both under Gipson. APSU has won 10-straight home openers dating back to the 2016 season and, in the Gipson Era, has won its home and season opener by an average of 40.0 points per game which features an 81-point victory against Bryan last season.

After opening the nonconference season at home, the APSU Govs begin a home-and-home series against Kennesaw State (November 6th) on the road. A pair of Atlantic Sun Conference foes from 2022-24, the Govs earned an 85-69 win against the Owls in the last meeting, February 8th, 2024 to even the all-time series, 1-1. The APSU Govs then return home to face Livingstone (Nov. 10) in the second of four first-time meetings on the schedule.

APSU heads to Kansas to face Wichita State (November 14th). It is the Govs’ first trip to the Sunflower State since the teams’ penultimate meeting in February 2004.

A two-game homestand opens with the Govs facing Life (November 17th). The last time the Govs and Life – led by 2002 Austin Peay State University graduate Kevin Easley – faced off, APSU earned a 90-72 win against the Running Eagles for the first win of the Gipson Era and the first-ever win at F&M Bank Arena. Following its battle against Life, APSU faces UTRGV (November 21st) for the second time in as many seasons.

Austin Peay State University then begins one of its longest road trips of the season by heading east to face Furman (November 28th) for the first time in 47 years. After its pairing with the Paladins, the Govs head back to the Cowboy State for just the second time in program history – and in as many seasons – to face Wyoming (December 2nd) in Laramie.

The Governors return home for a two-game homestand, beginning with the second-half of their home-and-home series against Kennesaw State (December 5th) before hosting Air Force (December 10th). The Falcons, who APSU earned a 74-54 win against last year in Air Force Academy, Colorado, will be the first military institute to play in Clarksville in program history.

APSU’s penultimate road trip of the nonconference slate takes it to the Emerald City for the first time in program history to face Seattle (December 15th). The APSU Govs are 2-4 all-time against the West Coast Conference, with the mid-December contest being the first against a team from the WCC since defeating Pepperdine, December 31st, 1996.

Returning home for its final homestand of the nonconference season, APSU faces Bellarmine (December 19th) and Lipscomb (December 21st) in two-of-four Unisun crossover games against the Atlantic Sun Conference, before then hosting UT Southern (December 28th) in the final home game of the calendar year.

The nonconference season concludes on the road with the APSU Govs traveling to North Carolina for a New Year’s Eve game against Queens (December 31st) before then heading to the Sunshine State for a meeting against new Division I and ASUN member, West Florida (January 2nd).

United Athletic Conference play begins with the Govs playing host to Eastern Kentucky (January 6th). The UAC Men’s Basketball Tournament is March 10th-13th, while the NCAA Tournament begins with the Opening Round – formerly known as the First Four – March 16th-17th in Dayton, Ohio and Wichita, Kansas.

Schedule Notes

All-Time Against the Schedule: Austin Peay State University is 184-164 all-time against the 2026-27 schedule, with its most wins (69) and meetings (127) against a single opponent both coming against Eastern Kentucky. Its most wins (41) and meetings (81) against an opponent during the nonconference slate both are against Lipscomb.

Austin Peay State University is 184-164 all-time against the 2026-27 schedule, with its most wins (69) and meetings (127) against a single opponent both coming against Eastern Kentucky. Its most wins (41) and meetings (81) against an opponent during the nonconference slate both are against Lipscomb. Home Sweet Home: Austin Peay State University is set to play 17 games on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, tied for the third-most home games in program history and the most since playing 18 during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Last season, the Govs went 12-1 on their home hardwood with their 92.3 winning percentage being the highest in facility history and the program’s best since a 14-0 season in the Winfield Dunn Center in 2019-20.

New Places, New Faces: The APSU Govs face four opponents for the first time in program history in Lane, Livingston, Seattle, and West Florida. In addition to its games at Seattle (December 15th) and UWF (January 2nd), APSU also plays road games at UT Arlington (January 13th), Abilene Christian (January 27th), and Tarleton State (January 30th) for the first time.

The APSU Govs face four opponents for the first time in program history in Lane, Livingston, Seattle, and West Florida. In addition to its games at Seattle (December 15th) and UWF (January 2nd), APSU also plays road games at UT Arlington (January 13th), Abilene Christian (January 27th), and Tarleton State (January 30th) for the first time. A Long Way Back: Despite its 17 homes games, Austin Peay State University will travel over 15,300 miles, the highest known mark in a single season in program history which surpasses last season’s milage of over 14,000. In comparison, 15,300 miles is equivalent to roughly 61% of the circumference of the earth. APSU’s longest trip of the season is its 4,000-plus-mile round-trip flight to Seattle. It is then followed by its 3,000-mile trip to Furman and Wyoming.

Get Your Season Tickets Today

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Austin Peay State University men’s basketball campaign are available now. The average price of a season ticket in bowl seating (Sections 101-120) has decreased by an average of 58% compared to the 2025-26 season.

Fans can renew their season tickets online through their Ticketmaster Account Manager, while those wanting to purchase new season tickets, courtside seats, or White Claw Lounge access can do so by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY(7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ 2026-27 season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.