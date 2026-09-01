Clarksville Continues to Rank Second for Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across Tennessee moved two cents more expensive over last week, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.66 which is four cents less expensive than one month ago and 89 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“Elevated crude oil prices are still putting upward pressure on prices at the pump. This means that Tennesseans are likely to see more expensive Labor Day gas prices than last year, when driver’s paid $2.76 per gallon for gasoline,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even with higher gas prices, it’s not likely to deter Tennesseans from taking a road trip for the holiday weekend. While gas prices are a factor that travelers consider when planning a road trip, it’s typically not the deciding factor.”

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is one cent lower than last week at $4.08, but there’s been little movement on the crude oil front. Due to continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices remain in the $ 80.00-per-barrel range. For the first time ever, the national average in August has been above $4.00 per gallon every day. This month is poised to set a new record as the most expensive August at the pump, surpassing the previous August record set in 2022.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.68 million barrels per day to 9.04 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 206.8 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 13 cents to settle at $82.23 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 0.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.77), Memphis ($3.74), Nashville ($3.72)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.57), Clarksville ($3.58), Chattanooga ($3.59)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.668 $3.673 $3.649 $3.701 $2.772 Chattanooga $3.592 $3.601 $3.498 $3.674 $2.722 Knoxville $3.599 $3.607 $3.671 $3.654 $2.739 Memphis $3.745 $3.738 $3.739 $3.747 $2.813 Nashville $3.727 $3.732 $3.631 $3.722 $2.799 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings, and more.

ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

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