Erin Obituary: Jerry Lee Seay

Erin, TN – Jerry Lee Seay age 82 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, August 17th, 2026 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00am Friday, August 21st, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery with full military honors.

Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, and again from 8:30am until the hour of service Friday morning at the funeral home.

Jerry entered this life on December 12th, 1943 in Stewart, TN, son to the late William Seay and Pearl Schmittou Seay.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kay Seay; siblings, Eugene Seay, Julian Seay, Doris Rumfelt, Neal Seay, Lucile Barbee, Carter “Chuck” Seay, Joe Seay, and Mary Anne Brooks.

Survivors include his sons, Jerry Scott Seay, Todd Everett (Marlaina) Seay; and sister, Amy Gray. Jerry also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Regan Muhr, Madeline Seay, Rosalind Seay, Gretchen Seay, and Evelyn Seay.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com